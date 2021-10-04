Fumio Kishida approved as Japan's next Prime Minister

Japanese lawmakers on Monday voted to approve Fumio Kishida, as the new prime minister, NHK World reported.

This comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose 64-years-old Kishida, as the new leader.

Back in September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced his decision not to run for the head of LDP, which meant his resignation as head of government.

According to reports, Toshimitsu Motegi will be retained as foreign minister while Hirokazu Matsuno will become Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. According to Japanese media reports, an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31. The LDP-led coalition controls both chambers of the Diet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor