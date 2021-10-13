G20 leaders pledge to give humanitarian aid directly to Afghan people

US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The Leaders also reaffirmed their collective commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls and members of minority groups," the White House said in a statement.

This comes after the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan. Italy was the host of the meeting as the holder of the rotating G20 presidency.

This statement comes amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in August and the subsequent formation of the interim government.

The United States remains committed to working with international partners and using diplomatic, humanitarian and economic means to support Afghans, the statement said.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, only a handful of countries including China and Pakistan have shown inclination towards wider recognition of the outfit. Meanwhile, the rest of the international community is taking a wait-and-watch approach.

( With inputs from ANI )

