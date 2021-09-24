Gandhiji's 'trusteeship' concept would be important for our planet in times to come: PM Modi to President Biden

After President Joe Biden said that the US would celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Mahatma's 'trusteeship' concept would be important for our planet in times to come.

"President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhiji's Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi always used to talk about trusteeship of the planet, a concept which is important for our planet in times to come," PM Modi said during the bilateral talks with Biden at the Oval office.

PM's remarks came as both countries are firmly committed to work together in achieving ambitious climate and clean energy targets.

The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

Moments before his meeting with PM Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between the two countries.

"This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change," Biden said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the two leaders will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

( With inputs from ANI )

