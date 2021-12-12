Gas explosion injures 5 in Uzbekistan

A gas explosion in a residential house in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Namangan has injured a family of five, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred Sunday morning due to a gas leak and caused a fire, the ministry said, adding that two parents and three children got burn injuries.

An investigation into the accident was underway, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor