Gen Naravane visits special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces

Indian Chief Of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Monday visited the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces and was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.

This was the first day of General's visit to the country. The Israeli side also briefed him about special weapons and equipment are used by their defence forces, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.

"General MM Naravane visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces IDF and was briefed on aspects of conduct of counter-terrorism operations. COAS was also briefed about specialist weapons and equipment used by IDF," the Indian Army tweeted.

This came as the COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

