Georgia reports 1,820 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Monday reported 1,820 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 785,911, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 6,017 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 722,399.

Meanwhile, 82 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,057.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 2,048,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor