Germany donates 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX

The German government has announced that it will donate all future orders for the AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX initiative with the support of the United Nations.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland on Wednesday that 1.3 million doses of the vaccine would be delivered to COVAX, which could then distribute them to countries in need.

"It is in our interest for the world to be vaccinated because this pandemic can only be defeated when the virus is globally under control," he said.

The media group reported that Germany will also donate all future orders for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That means that 1.7 million doses of that vaccine will be forwarded to EU member states and third countries, news agencies reported. (ANI/FENA)



