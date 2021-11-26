Germany logs record 76,414 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Germany has registered 76,414 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently stands at 5,650,170. The death toll has risen by 357 to 100,476 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country recorded 75,961 new COVID-19 cases and 351 fatalities.

Like many other countries, Germany is currently facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which bring record numbers of new cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 259.94 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

