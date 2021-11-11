Germany needs to remain in dialogue with Russia after new govt formed

Germany needs to remain in dialogue with Russia and initiate new projects after the formation of the new government, Michael Kretschmer, the minister-president of the Saxony state, said on Thursday.

"We have differences, different interests, big contradictions, but the most important thing is to stay in dialogue, try to constantly initiate new joint projects," Kretschmer told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor