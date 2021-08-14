Ghani chairs meeting with officials amid Taliban advances, briefed on security of Kabul

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday chaired a coordination meeting with officials where he was briefed on the security of Kabul and the neighboring provinces, local media reported.

The meeting was attended by US Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson and US forces commander and both vowed their support to Afghan forces, Tolo News reported citing Presidential Palace statement.

The participants of the meeting agreed to assign an authoritative team for negotiations to represent the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Palace said.

It did not elaborate on the nature of the responsibility that will be assigned to the team, but analysts said it might push further plans for overcoming the current situation by pushing plans of ceasefire and an interim setup, Tolo News reported.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Earlier today, Ghani reassured citizens that his government will prevent further violence and displacement of the people and ensure that stability is maintained.

"Under the current situation, remobilizing the Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority," he said.

Ghani also decided to continue as the Afghan President stating that he knows that the people are concerned about their future. "I assure you that as your president my focus is to prevent further instability, violence, and displacement of the people."

Amid the imminent threat of the Taliban, the Afghan President further said he will not allow "the imposed war" on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last two decades, and continued instability.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor