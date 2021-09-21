Globe is on the edge of an abyss, says UN chief on climate change

Urging the world to wake up to climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed in his UNGA address that the globe is on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction.

While speaking at the 76th high-profile UNGA session, focusing on climate change, Guterres said, "We are weeks away from the @UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, but seemingly light-years away from reaching our targets.

"We must get serious. And we must act fast."

On handling the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that the world passed the science test. "But we are getting an F in ethics," he said.

He also stressed upon restoring trust saying that "we need cooperation. We need dialogue. We need understanding."

The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began in New York on Tuesday. Top leaders from across the world have started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for the US on Wednesday morning. He will address the UNGA session on September 25.

During his US visit, PM Modi will participate in the Quad leaders' summit in Washington and will have the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor