Good news! Sotrovimab drug effective on every mutation of Omicron variant, claims scientist

A British scientist has made a big claim regarding the Omicron variant that is causing panic all over the world. Their drug, Sotrovimab, has been shown to be effective against every mutation in omicron. The drug was developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in association with US partner VIR Biotechnology. The drug is now thought to be effective on the Omicron variant. In a statement, the company claims that its drug Sotrovimab has been shown to be effective against 37 mutations of omicron. Also last week, after pre-clinical trials, it was reported that the drug Sotrovimab works against omicron. At the same time, the company insists that the drug works effectively on every variant mentioned by the WHO.

According to the company, the drug is a monoclonal antibody. Sotrovimab is based on monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made versions of natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection. In fact, the company's claim has certainly given the whole world a glimmer of hope. So far, however, the effects of this drug have not been published in any medical journal. As a result, the drug is yet to be formally announced.