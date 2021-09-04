Google shuts down Afghan government e-mail accounts

Google has shut down a number of e-mail accounts linked to the Afghan government. Google has not yet announced the total number of accounts closed. But Google is said to have taken the step to prevent the Taliban in Afghanistan from misusing the e-mail accounts of former Afghan government officials.

Many Afghan officials fled the country after the Taliban began occupying Afghanistan. That includes Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Although President Ghani and officials have left the country, Google has blocked all e-mail accounts of government officials to prevent their e-mail accounts from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

There have also been reports of Afghans being killed by the Taliban in search of civilians who helped the United States and the Afghan government. As a result, e-mail accounts of all Afghan officials have been shut down so as not to endanger the lives of Afghan citizens helping the United States.

Google has made it clear that we are temporarily closing some accounts for security reasons. However, Google did not provide any details about the permanent closure of these accounts. "Through experts, we are learning about the situation in Afghanistan. And some accounts have been temporarily shut down to keep e-mail accounts safe. An Afghan government official has complained that e-mail accounts could be misused by the Taliban. Accordingly, some accounts have been closed, "said a Google spokesperson.