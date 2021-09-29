Govt doctor held for raping woman constable in UP

Lucknow, Sep 29 A government doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman constable in Lucknow.

The doctor was arrested late on Tuesday night after the victim allegedly accused him of raping her after intoxicating her in Krishna Nagar locality.

According to police reports, the incident took place on September 7, but the case was registered only on September 23.

The accused, who has been identified as Ashish Kumar Singhiya, is a resident of the area falling under the SGPGI police station.

The accused is a doctor in the Lucknow jail and he also runs a clinic in Baldi Kheda locality.

The woman constable visited Ashish's clinic on September 7, where she was raped by him after being given some sedatives.

"He force-fed me some psychotropic substance and raped me," the woman alleged.

After the incident, the woman lodged her complaint, following which the police registered the case and arrested the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), central zone, Rajesh Srivastava said that Ashish has been arrested under charges of rape, causing hurt by means of poison and criminal intimidation.

