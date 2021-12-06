Greek Prime Minister to visit Russia, meet President Putin

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Russia on Wednesday and meet with President Vladimir Putin, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

"The prime minister will be in Sochi on Wednesday, where his first meeting as the prime minister will be with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he met as opposition leader in Athens in 2016," Oikonomou told a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor