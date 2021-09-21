GRP head constable allegedly commits suicide in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 21 A Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable committed suicide allegedly by shooting himself with his service weapon in the toilet of the GRP Prayagraj police line here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. The constable identified as Chintamani Yadav, 35, was posted at GRP Kanpur and had come to Prayagraj on escort duty on the Ajmer-Sealdah Express train.

No suicide note was recovered from him. The reason behind the deceased taking the extreme step is still unknown.

The body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

The police said some policemen in the GRP police line had heard two gunshots and on reaching there, they saw the head constable lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Deputy SP (GRP) Amit Srivastava said, "The deceased head constable, posted at GRP Kanpur, had come to Prayagraj on Sunday as he was assigned escort duty in the Ajmer-Sealdah Express train. He had to return to Kanpur on Monday on escort duty in the same train. He was staying in barrack number two of the GRP Prayagraj police line."

Police said that Yadav had joined the police force in 2005 as a constable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor