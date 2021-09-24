Gurugram man enters Limca Book of Records

Gurugram, Sep 24 Gurugram-based fitness trainer and Martial Arts expert M.A. Murtoza registered his name in the Limca Book of Records (LBR) by performing 101 consecutive full-contact knee strikes using only one leg in 1 minute.

Murtoza, after several attempts in past, has now finally been successful and the 42-year-old has entered the LBR's 2020-2022 edition.

"This was not an easy task to grab the achievement. It requires a lot of patience and hard work to complete your aim. This record is dedicated to my father who has left to us suddenly," he told .

However, Murtoza had participated in the event in May 2019 but due to the Covid pandemic, a cut-off of the LBR was released in May 2021.

Meanwhile, this was LBR's 30th edition, which was launched on September 20.

"My aim behind attempting the record was to make the society and youth aware about the importance of health and fitness in today's hectic life. Every citizen need to adopt the concept of Fit India, which is the key to hale and healthy society," he added.

This year's LBR is a joint edition of the years 2020-2022 that celebrates stellar victories and accomplishments in human endeavour, structures, education, defence, government, science and technology, adventure, business, cinema, the natural world, literature, and the arts.

The edition also honours and celebrates the undefeated spirit of Covid-19 frontline warriors who have 'courageously' led the battle against the pandemic, with a spotlight on their 'selfless acts of kindness' along with showcasing the 'extraordinary' talent and achievers across the country.

