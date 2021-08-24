Gurugram murders: Ex-army man, victims had some dispute, alleges complainant

Gurugram, Aug 24 A retired army man known for his social work who allegedly killed four persons including his daughter-in-law in the wee hours on Tuesday in the Rajendra Park area of Gurugram had some dispute with his tenant's family, the complainant, the brother-in-law of a deceased Krishna Tiwari, said in his police complaint.

The complainant Ashwani Mishra told the police that on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan his sister Anamika had visited his house and informed him that there was some dispute between Tiwari's family and the house owner Rao Rai Singh (70).

"My sister had told me that their house owner had developed some dispute with them a few days back. I am completely sure the house owner had killed my sister's family in a fit of rage with a sharp-edged weapon" Mishra told the police.

Following information given by the victim Krishna Tiwari's relatives, the complainant had gone to the incident spot in the Rajendra Park area on Tuesday morning and found Krishna Tiwari's (41) body on the second floor of the house while Anamika (38) and her daughter Surbhi (9) bodies lay on the bed. Vidhi (3) was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition by the police.

The police's preliminary investigation revealed that the prime accused Rao Rai Singh suspected his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav (32) of having an illicit relationship with the tenant. He killed his daughter-in-law and the tenant's family one by one with a sharp-edged weapon and later surrendered before the police at the Rajendra Park police station at around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday with the weapon used in the crime.

"First, he murdered Sunita Yadav, who was sleeping on the first floor and then went to the second floor and killed three tenants with a sharp weapon. A minor daughter of the tenant who was also attacked, survived," the police said.

"We are probing the matter from all possible angles. However, it is too early to disclose whether it was an illicit relationship or property dispute behind the incident. It will be clear after a detailed investigation. The matter is under investigation as per the statement given by the victim's family members," Deepak Saharan, DCP (west), told .

However, police also suspect the involvement of other criminals in the killings.

A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram.

