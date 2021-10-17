Gurugram's air quality slips to very poor, a day after Dussehra

Gurugram, Oct 17 Gurugram's air quality slipped to very poor category, a day after Dussehra, with the city recording AQI at 308, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite this, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implemented by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) from Friday is not being followed.

According to the report of CPCB, the Sector-51 area of the city was the most polluted, recording AQI at 359 SPM and in that too, the average amount of PM2.5 particles were recorded up to 325 micrograms per household meter.

At the same time, the amount of PM10 was 359 micrograms per cubic meter.

The PM2.5 level was recorded at 276 around the Mini Secretariat.

The level of PM2.5 was recorded 280 near Terry village on Gurugram-Faridabad road, while the PM2.5 level was recorded 328 in Manesar.

When PM2.5 level exceeds 50, it is considered injurious to health.

According to India Meteorological Department forecast, as the temperature decreases in the coming days, the polluting particles will come to the surface and in that case, the pollution will increase further.

AQI of the district on Friday was 195 SPM (Suspended Particulate Matter).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor