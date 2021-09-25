Had productive engagements, India-US ties will grow stronger, says PM Modi as he departs for India

Summing up his three day US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, during his stay.

Making special mention of the bilateral engagements with US leadership, Prime Minister said that the relationship between the two countries will grow even stronger in the years to come.

"Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi on Saturday left New York for India on completion of his three-day visit to the United States during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly.

During the packed visit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with various US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also attended the Quad Summit on Friday and proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor