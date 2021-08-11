Half the Afghan population is at risk
By IANS | Published: August 11, 2021 09:03 PM2021-08-11T21:03:02+5:302021-08-11T21:15:06+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 11 Almost half of Afghanistans population is in need of emergency relief assistance, the International ...
Next
New Delhi, Aug 11 Almost half of Afghanistans population is in need of emergency relief assistance, the International Organization for Migration
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app