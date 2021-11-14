Hardeep Puri to visit UAE tomorrow for int'l petroleum exhibition, conference in Abu Dhabi

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed on Sunday.

Hardeep Puri is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE.

During the visit, the Minister will participate in the inaugural Ceremony of ADIPEC and also take part in a Ministerial Round Table titled "Charting the Climate Action Path from COP 26 to COP 27". Puri will inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Minister will give a keynote address during the Road Show on "Investment Opportunities in the Exploration and Production Sector in India" which DGH will be conducting on the sidelines of ADIPEC, to attract foreign investment by global oil and gas majors, the petroleum ministry said in a release.

Puri is scheduled to meet his counterparts from UAE, H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC, to discuss issues of energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.

The Minister will also have meetings with his counterparts from various countries and Heads of international energy organizations and CEOs of global oil and gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC- 2021.

Transiting through Dubai, the Minister will inaugurate the Oil & Gas Sectoral floor at the India Pavilion of the Dubai Expo. He will participate in a roundtable meeting on "Opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector", to be hosted by DGH.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is one of the world's largest and influential oil and gas event, which will provide Indian companies with a world-class environment for showcasing their success stories across the industry's value chain.

( With inputs from ANI )

