Head of Sudanese sovereign council declares emergency, dissolves government

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolution of the council and the government on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest by unknown military forces, while four cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were arrested. Sudan's ministry of culture and information later confirmed the reports, adding it is unaware of their whereabouts. The prime minister's office called on the Sudanese people to peacefully express their indignation.

According to Al-Burhan, the military will continue democratic transition until power is handed over to a civilian government.

"I declare a state of emergency throughout the country ... as well as the dissolution of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet of Ministers," al-Burhan said in a televised address, adding that some points of the constitutional declaration in force since 2019 are now terminated.

The council head also said that developments in Sudan threatened national security.

In addition, al-Burhan said that "elections will take place in July 2023." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor