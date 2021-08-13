Heavy rainfall in Northeast, Bengal, Bihar to continue: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 13 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted an intense spell of rain over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar is likely to continue till August 15.

There will be a gradual increase in rainfall activity over the Northeast, peninsular and adjoining east central India from August 15 while there will be subdued rainfall very likely over the rest of the country during the next five days, IMD said in a release.

The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 14 and reduction thereafter. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till August 14 and reduction thereafter, the release said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region during next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall expected over Uttarakhand till August 15, IMD said.

Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area during the next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during August 15 to 17 and isolated heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 17. Subdued rainfall very likely over rest of the country.

Rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday till 8.30 a.m. Friday: Mawsynram - 22 mm; Pasighat - 17 mm; Nainital (Haldwani), Siddhartha Nagar - 16 mm; Gorakhpur, Maharajganj - 12 mm each; Darbhanga, Basti, Guntur - 10 mm each; Prakasam, Nalgonda, Mohanpur, Jalpaiguri, Sitamarhi - 9 mm each; Sepahijala, Srikakulam, Araria, Supaul, Kalahandi, Mednapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Contai - 8 mm each; Vizianagram, Sindhudurg, Mayurbhanj, Kangra - 7 mm each; Kalka - 5 mm; Mahasamund, Bageshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Koraput, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Saharsa - 6 mm each, IMD said.

