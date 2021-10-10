Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia

A plane crash in Russia’s Tatarstan on Sunday killed 16 people and injured seven others, local media said. According to Russian media reports, the plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft. It was owned by an aero club.

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition. The L-410 plane carrying 23 people crashed around 9:23 am local time (0623 GMT) during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel, adding that seven have been rescued from the debris.