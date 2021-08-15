Help govt in nation-building task: Music legend Anandji Shah

Mumbai, Aug 15 The country has achieved tremendous progress in the past 75 years, especially during the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but now is the time for all the people to unite and help the government in the massive "nation-building" task, says legendary music director Anandji V. Shah, of the famed National Award winner Kalyanji-Anandji duo.

He recalled how, many decades ago, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi had given a magic mantra for 'Ekta'

