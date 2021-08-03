"Herat residents show support for Afghan Forces as clashes with Taliban continue"

Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Herat residents have taken to the streets of the conflict-torn Afghan city to express support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), as deadly clashes with the Taliban entered the sixth consecutive day.

"Herat is calling. Tonight Herat is chanting loud & clear "All Akbar". God is great. God isn't a toy in the hands of the Talib terrorists. Herat is roaring. God isn't a Pakistani product. Tonight Heratis are either in the street or out on the rooftops showing support to ANDSF," Saleh tweeted.

Clashes entered the sixth day in the city of Herat on Monday specifically in districts 2, 3, 7 and 14 as well as in the southern parts of Herat's capital near Injil district, reported Tolo News.

Herat is the second provincial capital city along with Lashkargah where heavy clashes have been underway for the past few days.

"We have air support and the Taliban's gatherings have been targeted in various parts of Herat city where they have sustained heavy casualties," Tolo News quoted Herat governor Gen. Abdul Saboor Qani as saying.

Earlier, three civilians were killed and another ten were injured in an explosion that targeted a passenger bus. Women are reported to be among victims.

This comes as violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after US and NATO troops began withdrawing from the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

