HMSI breaches 5 cr domestic unit sales-mark

New Delhi, Oct 4 Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has accomplished 5 crore cumulative domestic sales in the country since start of operations in 2001.

The company made its entry with its first two-wheeler Activa in 2001.

Subsequently, Honda gained its first one crore customers in the initial 11 years.

"Growing three times this speed, the company achieved the two-crore sales milestone in just three years," the company said in a statement.

"While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crore customers were added with acceleration in just 5 years running to breach 5 crore customer milestone."

At present, the company operates 4 plants and offers 22 models including scooters and motorcycles.

