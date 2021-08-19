HMSI launches CB200X bike priced at Rs 1.44 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 19 Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched the urban explorer CB200X bike in India priced at Rs 144,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram).

According to the company, the bike is powered by three new patent applications.

"Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc segment, CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials. Its design is inspired by Honda's higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides the riders an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend ride," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

"Built to deliver dynamic performance, its engine delivers a powerful torque character in a practical range and a sporty performance in high rpm range," he added.

The new bike is powered by a Bharat Stage-VI compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine.

Notably, the PGM-Fi system uses onboard sensors constantly to inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.

