Honeymoon in the air; Airlines launches special facility for couples

Every couple wants their honeymoon to be very special. After getting married, couples visit different honeymoon destinations to enjoy important moments in their lives. But now a 'Royal' facility has been made available in Las Vegas, USA.

If you want to make your honeymoon very special, a company called Love Cloud Jet Charter has launched a special facility. The company has launched a new facility to provide Honeymoon special discounts on private flights. To book a honeymoon special flight you will have to spend 995 US dollars or about 73 thousand rupees and that too will include only a 45 minute ride.

The plane has all the facilities required for a special Royal Honeymoon. The plane is in the air for about 45 minutes. But if you want to extend the time, you have to pay extra. You will have to pay more than Rs. 1 lakh for an hour and a half. But there is no doubt that you can make your honeymoon special by looking at the service and facilities of the aircraft.

Couples can take off their seatbelts two minutes after takeoff. The aircraft is furnished with a queen bed. It is a single pilot aircraft and the pilot does not have access to the aircraft from the cockpit. So the couple also gets privacy. For the past seven years, Love Cloud and their company have been offering a wide range of services to exclusive customers. It included a romantic dinner, a wedding on the plane. Honeymoon facility has also been introduced in the aircraft.