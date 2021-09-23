Hyundai Motors' IONIQ 5 won '2021 IDEA Design Award' Gold Prize

Hyundai Motor (005380) and Genesis has announced that they won a total of 3 prizes, including one gold prize, at the '2021 IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards).'

Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle model 'IONIQ5' won the gold prize, the best prize in the automobile and transportation category, and 'Hyundai BlueLink App' and 'Genesis Infotainment System with Copper Theme' won the finalist in the digital interaction category.

Previously, IONIQ 5's concept car '45' won the bronze prize in the automobile and transportation category at the IDEA Design Award last year, raising expectations for Hyundai Motors' global electric vehicle design.

IONIQ 5 with its unique parametric pixel design identity won the best prize of the IDEA, one of the top 3 design awards in the world.

Lee Sang-yeop, executive director of Hyundai Motor's design department, said, "In order to create newness, I looked back on the past 45-year journey of Hyundai Motors' design. We tried to realize the design that transcends time that connects the past, the present, and the future through IONIQ 5."

He added, "IONIQ 5's award this time is a result of the passion and efforts of our designers and engineers at Namyang R&D Center to realize the dream."

Also, in addition to winning finalist at 2021 IDEA awards, Hyundai BlueLink App won the Winner at '2021 iF Design Award' and '2021 Red Dot Design Award', winning all three major design awards.

Genesis infotainment system, which is applied with Copper Theme that allows users to experience an optimized digital environment in vehicles on the move, was also recognized for its user-friendly technology and design competitiveness by winning finalist at the '2021 IDEA Design Award' in addition to the Winner at the '2021 iF Design Award' earlier this year.

The IDEA Design Award organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) is the most prestigious design award in North America, which began in 1980, and selects the best design by category based on various criteria such as design innovation, user benefits, and social responsibility. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

