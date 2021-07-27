I want to establish a high intensity state of play, says football coach Ashley Westwood

New Delhi, July 27

I want to establish a high intensity state of play, says football coach Ashley Westwood

New Delhi, July 27 Stressing that he is looking forward to building an attractive, energetic, and intense football side, former English footballer, Ashley Westwood, who recently came on board as the Head Coach of I league club RoundGlass Punjab Football Club

