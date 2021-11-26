India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia to attend 10th General Convention of Nepal's opposition party today

Fifteen foreign dignitaries including former Indian Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan will attend the inaugural session of Nepal's CPN-UML General Convention starting from Friday.

These dignitaries representing various nations and political parties will take part in the 10th General Convention of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) which will be held at Chitwan in Central Nepal.

In a press conference on Thursday, the party announced that 15 guests from eight political parties representing various nations will be attending the three-day event.

"We have guests from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Cambodia who have arrived in Nepal accepting the invitation sent by the party and confirmed their attendance for the event," Dr Rajan Bhattarai, Chief of the UML Foreign Affairs Department told reporters.

As per Bhattarai, former Indian Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Secretary Harish Dwivedi already have arrived in Kathmandu. Whereas other leaders including Pallav Sen Gupta, Jogendra Sharma, Birendra Prasad Gupta, Sandip Saurav are scheduled to attend the events.

Similarly, Vijitha Herath from Sri Lanka is attending the convention. Along with, a four-membered delegation from Cambodia also will be attending it while a three-membered delegation from Bangladesh Communist Party will also be attending the event.

As per the official, a total of 25 countries congratulated the UML for holding its 10th General Convention. "Foreign guests would participate in the inaugural session and extend best wishes," Bhattarai informed.

As per the schedule, the current Party Chairman KP Sharma Oli will host a breakfast for foreign guests in Chitwan on Sunday morning and also would engage in visiting the local tourist area, a jeep safari and attend Tharu cultural exhibition.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, Democratic Socialist Party Chairman Mahanta Thakur, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC also will be attending the event set to start today afternoon.

( With inputs from ANI )

