India, China militaries hold talks to resolve eastern Ladakh border dispute

New Delhi, Oct 10 India and China on Sunday held the 13th round of Corps Commander talks at Moldo, on the Chinese side, for eight hours to resolve their border dispute in eastern Ladakh.

Both the countries discussed Phase 3 of disengagement and also overall de-escalation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Deliberations took place over remaining friction areas - the Hot Springs and 900 square km Depsang plains.

The talks happened months after both the countries withdrew troops from friction Patrolling Point (PP) 17 in Gogra.

The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e. August 4 and 5. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases.

The development happened soon after the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders on July 31.

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra. The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year," a senior government officer had stated.

With disengagement reached between both the countries for Gogra, India has decided to resolve other remaining friction areas like Hot Springs and Depsang plains during 13th round of talks, insisting during recent military commander meetings to resolve all issues across the LAC.

Till now, apart from 13 round of Corps Commanders-level talks, the two forces have also held 10 Major Generals level, 55 Brigadiers-level talks and 1,450 calls over the hotlines.

Earlier, the troops of two Himalayan giants have disengaged from both the banks of Pangong Tso in February this year.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last 16 months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor