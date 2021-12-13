India may become first in line to buy Russian air defence system S-500: Deputy PM Borisov

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday said that India may become the first in line to buy Russian air defence system S-500, if it expresses such a desire after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in the required quantity.

This comes as Russia has started the delivery of the S400 Triumf surface to air missile system to India, under the agreement signed by the Narendra Modi government even as the US continues to threaten possible sanctions over New Delhi's military engagement with Moscow.

"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik. Russian Deputy PM also specified that Moscow would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.

The United States last month had said that it has not made a determination on a potential waiver on CAATSA sanctions for India's purchase of the S400 missile defence system and added that Washington will continue to have a conversation with New Delhi over arms transactions with Russia.

"We have urged all of our allies and all of our partners to forego transactions with Russia that may risk triggering sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act)," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on the question of sanction waiver for India.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin held the 21st India - Russia Annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the sustained progress in the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between both countries despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

They also welcomed the holding of the first meeting of the 2+2 Dialogue of Foreign and Defence Ministers and the meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation in New Delhi on December 6.

In a joint statement, the sides reiterated their commitment to upgrade the defence cooperation, including facilitating joint development and production of military equipment, components and spare parts, enhancing the after-sales service system, progress towards mutual recognition of quality control and regular joint exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries.

Moreover, both sides agreed to take forward ongoing engagements to encourage joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for the maintenance of Russian origin Arms and defence equipment under the Make-in-India program through a transfer of technology.

( With inputs from ANI )

