India piloted CCIT draft to provide comprehensive legal framework to combat terrorism

India piloted the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) draft to provide a comprehensive legal framework to combat terrorism, said Counsellor, Kajal Bhat on Wednesday (local time).

Speaking at United Nations on "measures to eliminate international terrorism", she said that India firmly believes that the UN needs to do more in this direction.

"India piloted the CCIT draft to provide a comprehensive legal framework to combat terrorism. We firmly believe that the UN needs to do more in this direction," she said at UNGA 6th committee (Legal) meeting.

The Legal Adviser also requested other states to unite in the efforts.

"We all need CCIT as a law enforcement instrument that should strengthen the existing framework of global anti-terrorism conventions. India reiterates the need for early finalisation of Draft CCIT," she said further.

Kajal Bhat also said: "India hopes that GA Resolution 75/145 of 15 December 2020 which in Para 25 recommends to Sixth Committee to establish the Working Group with a view to finalise the process on the draft comprehensive convention on international terrorism will bring finality to the most important task in hand before the international community."

Speaking further at the UN, she said that terrorism continues to persist globally, spreading into new areas, with terrorists having significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to new and emerging technologies like drones, virtual currencies and encrypted communications for furthering their objectives and accomplishing their evil acts.

India welcomes the adoption of the 7th review resolution of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) by the General Assembly by consensus in June 2021. GCTS represents a common strategic and operational approach to fight terrorism collectively.

"My delegation contributed constructively to the negotiations, especially to strengthen the language on countering the financing of terrorism, prevention of misuse of emerging technologies, strengthen the rights of victims of terrorism, providing greater financial resources to UN CT architecture and obligations of member states to take effective measures to prevent terrorist activities. We hope the member states will walk the talk and implement the strategy by taking effective measures," Bhat said here.

