India, Russia to ink AK-203 deal during Putin's visit next week

In a major boost to India and Russia military ties, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on Monday during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit here.

All necessary clearances have been done including the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. It is scheduled to be inked during the Russian President's visit, government sources told ANI.

Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 6. The meeting between Putin and Modi is also likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in India in parts, sources said.

Work is also in progress between both sides on the Igla shoulder-fired air defence system which has been in the making for last many years now.

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian made components as the transfer of technology slowly happens.

These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

( With inputs from ANI )

