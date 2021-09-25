India, US call on Taliban to ensure Afghan territory not used for sheltering terrorist groups: MEA

India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".

Speaking on the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, Shringla said the two leaders expressed concern about Pakistan's role in Afghanistan.

"On Afghanistan, there is a lot of importance attached to the fact that the UN resolution 2593 was adopted under India's presidency was an important resolution which reflected the international community's general view on the situation in Afghanistan and obligations of the ruling dispensation there to fulfil certain conditionality's that the international community felt important. The two sides underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. They called on the Taliban to adhere to all of its commitments under UN resolution 2593 that includes ensuring Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country to shelter or train terrorist groups," he said.

"The current dispensation in Afghanistan did not appear to be an inclusive one and did not involve the ethnic minorities of Afghanistan to the extent that it did not include the participation of women in the government. I think the point was noted. I think there was very careful consideration by both sides on support given to certain hardline elements in the country including terrorist groups by certain neighbours of Afghanistan," he added.

Biden hosted PM Modi at the Oval Office in the White House for the first in-person bilateral meeting on Friday.

"I think there was clear concern express in that regard on Pakistan's role in Afghanistan and their continuing for a certain approach that did not seem to be conducive to the international community expectations of what Afghanistan should be like," the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his much-touted US visit on Wednesday.

Taliban's commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said.

( With inputs from ANI )

