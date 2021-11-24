India will be close partner of new govt in Iraq to achieve economic recovery, stability: Secy Bhattacharyya

Strongly condemning the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister, India on Tuesday (local time) said that it will remain a willing partner of the new Government in its efforts to achieve economic recovery, peace and stability.

These remakes were delivered by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary to Government of India in Ministry of External Affairs, at the UNSC Briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

Bhattacharyya said India hopes that the successful completion of elections marks the beginning of a new phase towards a stable Iraq.

"The people of Iraq, despite the difficult economic and security situation and the continued threat of terrorism, have expressed their will for a safer, inclusive and prosperous Iraq. We look forward to the early formation of the government, which would fulfill their aspirations," he said.

During the speech, Bhattacharyya, on behalf of India, strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and expressed India's concerns for the casualties caused by the attack. "Terrorism and violence have no place in any civilized society. They cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq."

Noting the concerns raised by some parties on the electoral process, the Indian diplomat said any concerns regarding the elections or its results should be addressed through legal and peaceful means within Iraq's constitutional framework. "Violence and intimidation should not be the tools for redressing these grievances. We urge parties to reject violence and resolve differences through a peaceful and inclusive dialogue."

"The menace of terrorism continues to pose a major threat to the security, stability, governance, social and economic development of Iraq. We strongly condemn all terrorist attacks by the Islamic State (IS) against the people of Iraq and extend our sincere and deep condolences to the families of victims."

Bhattacharyya further underlined that it is critical that the international community and Iraq's partners continue their support and training to enable the Iraqi security forces in the fight against terrorism and build their capacity to address future threats.

Highlighting the country's growing ties with India, the diplomat said New Delhi's friendship with Iraq is steeped in history. "Our people-to-people ties and the multi-faceted bilateral relations are very strong. India has always responded to the urgent needs of Iraq. Our Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme has grown from strength to strength over the years and has continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As a steadfast supporter of a democratic, pluralistic, federal, unified and prosperous Iraq, India will remain a willing partner of the new Government in its efforts to achieve economic recovery, peace and stability, national reconciliation and reconstruction," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

