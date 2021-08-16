Indian Afghan Embassy Twitter handle hacked, alleges Press Secretary Abdulhaq Azad

Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad has claimed that he couldn't access the official Twitter account of Afghan Embassy in India. He took to Twitter from his personal account to share a screenshot of the official handle made available to him through a friend. "I have lost access to the Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked," Azad tweeted.

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay@FFazly@hmohibpic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021

A tweet heavily criticising Ashraf Ghani - who stepped down from the post of the President and fled the country as the Taliban took control, was posted from the embassy handle. "Unusual activity detected on the Twitter account of Afghan Embassy," sources within the embassy told news agency ANI on recent tweets which were later deleted. The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, early on Sunday. As the Taliban closed in on Kabul on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country, stepping down from his post. Senior US military officials said Kabul International Airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue in the city, reported The Associated Press.