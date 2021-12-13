Indian Army contingent participates in Exercise Ekuverin with Maldives National Defence Force

By ANI | Published: December 13, 2021 07:24 PM2021-12-13T19:24:19+5:302021-12-13T19:35:01+5:30

Indian Army contingent participating in Exercise Ekuverin undertook joint Watermanship training with marines of Maldives National Defence Force, informed India Army on Monday.

Indian Army contingent participates in Exercise Ekuverin with Maldives National Defence Force | Indian Army contingent participates in Exercise Ekuverin with Maldives National Defence Force

Indian Army contingent participates in Exercise Ekuverin with Maldives National Defence Force

Next

Indian Army contingent participating in Exercise Ekuverin undertook joint Watermanship training with marines of Maldives National Defence Force, informed India Army on Monday.

The exercise aims to enhance operational synergy between both Indian and Maldivian Armies.

"#IndianArmy contingent participating in Exercise Ekuverin undertook joint #Watermanship training with marines of Maldives National Defence Force #MNDF with an aim to enhance operational synergy between both the Armies," India Army tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian ArmyTwo indian armyFour indian armyFour armyAn indian armyMaldives national defence force