Indian Army to take part in multi nation exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia
By ANI | Published: September 1, 2021 09:15 PM2021-09-01T21:15:35+5:302021-09-01T21:25:07+5:30
Indian army contingent is all set to participate in Multi Nation Exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' which will take place at Russia's Nizhniy from September 3.
ZAPAD 2021 is a 13-day exercise and will end on September 16, 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.
"Indian Army contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise ZAPAD 2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise," the Army said in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
