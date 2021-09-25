Indian army's solo cyclist sets out to create Guinness Record

Jammu, Sep 25 An Indian army soldier set out from Leh on Saturday to create a new Guinness Record for the fastest solo cyclist in the world. He is expected to reach Manali on Sunday crossing five major passes and gaining an elevation of 8,000m.

A defence statement said: "Lt Colonel Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of One Corps is attempting to set a new Guinness Record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)' from Leh to Manali.

"Today, Lt Col Sriram started cycling for his mission after Flagging off by Brig R.K. Thakur from Leh at 4 a.m.

"The officer would attempt to cover a distance of 472km with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters.

"The route involves crossing of five major passes in tough weather conditions. The Officer is expected to reach Manali in Himachal Pradesh by afternoon on September 26, 2021.

"This event becomes more special being a part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners' Day".

