Indian embassy in Nepal celebrates Hindi Fortnight from September 14-28

Embassy of India in Kathmandu is celebrating Hindi Fortnight from September 14-28, 2021, as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Hindi Fortnight commenced with a webinar on 'Progress made by Hindi in 75 years of India's Independence' on September 14, 2021, which is also celebrated in India as well as abroad as 'Hindi Diwas'.

Total 32 experts from India and Nepal participated in the webinar. Messages from Home Minister of India Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were played, the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a statement.

Anil Sharma, Deputy Chairman of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, India graced the conference as Chief Guest. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, an expert on 'Hindi and its application in IT' also participated from India.

Experts from Nepal included Sanjita Verma, Head of the Department, Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University and D Ram Dayal Rakesh, a veteran Hindi litterateur.

The participants shared their views on ways and means to promote the usage of the Hindi language globally. The experts opined that Sanskrit, Hindi and Nepali languages are very rich and are closely knit due to their shared cultural and historical background, the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a statement.

A series of events and competitions have been planned by the Embassy from September 14-28, 2021 as a part of Hindi fortnight celebrations.

'Rajbhasha Pledge" was administered to all Indian officials of the Embassy, in which they expressed their commitment to preserve and promote Hindi as an official language, the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a statement.

Every year Hindi Diwas is celebrated throughout India and abroad to commemorate the historic occasion of making Hindi the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

( With inputs from ANI )

