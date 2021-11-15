Indian embassy organizes closing ceremony on reconstruction of 50,000 India-funded houses in Gorkha, Nuwakot districts

Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Monday organised a closing ceremony and Lessons Learnt workshop to mark the successful completion of the Government of India- funded reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal.

In a statement, the Embassy said that the event was held in association with National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Office for Project Services.

During the event, Namgya C Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Kathmandu has announced that reconstruction of 50,000 private houses as committed by Indian Government has been completed with Owner Driven Reconstruction Approach adopted by the Government of Nepal.

According to the statement, UNDP and UNOPS were engaged by the Government of India in March 2018 to provide socio-technical facilitation and consultation (STFC) services to earthquake affected beneficiaries in 4 Urban Municipalities and 14 rural municipalities of Gorkha and Nuwakot districts. The Indian Government committed USD 150 million as post-earthquake assistance package on the housing sector to provide financial and technical support for reconstruction of 50,000 beneficiaries, including USD 100 million grant and USD 50 million under our Fourth Line of Credit.

A workshop on the lessons aimed at bringing together the project's major stakeholders to acknowledge the pivotal role played by local government and agencies of NRA in the effectiveness and successful completion of the private housing reconstruction project.

Furthermore, the workshop also elaborated the best practices, shared key learning, and collectively discussed the effectiveness of project to local government as guidance and for future reference.

Government of India is also working with NRA for the construction of 71 education sector projects, 132 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by the earthquake of 2015.

Apart from Khampa, the event was attended by CEO NRA Sushil Gyawali, Mayor of Palungtar municipality in Gorkha, Deputy Mayor of Bidur municipality in Nuwakot as well as representatives of NDRRMA, several GoN agencies, UNDP and UNOPS, EU, USAID, World Bank, ADB, JICA, FNCDO as well as respective Nagarpalikas/ Gaunpalikas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor