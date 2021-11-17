India's envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar appointed as Secretary in MEA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of India's Ambassador to Yangon Saurabh Kumar as Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, an official order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions read.

Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1989 batch, will succeed Riva Ganguly on her superannuation at the end of this year

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release that Vinay Kumar, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Myanmar.

Vinay is an IFS officer of the 1992 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

( With inputs from ANI )

