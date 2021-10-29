India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $908 mn

Mumbai, Oct 29 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $908 million during the week ended October 22.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex reserves fell to $640.100 billion from $641.008 billion reported for the week ended October 15.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $853 million to $577.098 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves fell by $138 million to $38.441 billion.

However, SDR value rose by $74 million to $19.321 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $10 million to $5.240 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor