India's July YoY domestic air passenger traffic rises: IATA

New Delhi, Sep 2 Accelerated vaccination drive as well as higher rate of economic activity rose India's domestic air passenger traffic in July 2021 on a year-on-year basis.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was one of the highest amongst major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

In India, the RPK growth rose by 123 per cent in July when compared to the levels in the like period of 2020.

The country's domestic available passenger capacity measured in available seat kilometres (ASK) was up by over 96.1 per cent.

However, in comparison to 2019 levels, the RPK was down (-) 59.4 per cent.

Besides, ASK was lower by (-) 47.1 per cent in July over the corresponding period of 2019.

