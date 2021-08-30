Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in J&K's Poonch, terrorist killed

Jammu, Aug 30 One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid was foiled at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The Army said that in the early hours a terrorist from across the LoC made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector.

"Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid," the Army said.

"On being challenged by the Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist in which one terrorist was neutralised, and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered."

The operation is still in progress in the area.

"This action by alert Army troops displays a resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control," the Army said.

