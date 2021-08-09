IPO rush to continue this week, 4 cos aim to raise Rs 14K cr

Mumbai, Aug 9 The IPO boom in the Indian stock market is set to continue this week with a total of four companies floating shares with an aim to raise to Rs 14,628 crore.

The offers of CarTrade and Nuvoco Vistas opened on Monday and will close on Wednesday.

On the first day of the CarTrade IPO, 41 per cent shares on offer were subscribed. Around 53,00,406 shares were subscribed out of the 1,29,72,552 on offer.

Retail investors have subscribed 51,87,906 shares (80 per cent), out of the 64,86,276 shares earmarked for them, at the end of day 1, showed BSE data.

Non-institutional investors have subscribed 3 per cent of their allotted shares.

The tech-based company dealing in buying and selling and of used cars has already allocated 55,59,664 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,618 per scrip.

The company plans to raise around Rs 2,999 crore through the issue which is an offer for sale by investors and shareholders. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618 a share.

The company is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. Its platforms operate under several brands CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

Nirma Group company Nuvoco Vistas' Rs 5,000 crore also opened on Monday and at the end of day 1, 16 per cent shares on offer were subscribed. A total of 97,33,126 shares were subscribed out of the 6,25,00,001 shares offered.

Retail investors subscribed 31 per cent of the shares earmarked for them by 5 p.m. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per share.

The two other IPOs to be launched this week are Chemplast Sammar and Aptus Value Housing Finance. Both the IPOs will open on Tuesday, August 10.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has fixed the price band at Rs 346-353 per equity share for its IPO. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by existing selling shareholders. The total fundraising comes to Rs 2,780.05 crore.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar aims to raise Rs 3,850 crore through the public issue which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore by promoters.

The Indian IPO market has witnessed great interest from investors amid the pandemic. With tech-based and online companies coming in, the boom seems to continue for the long run.

